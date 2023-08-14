The Cardiovascular Institute of the South taps 3 new surgeons at ASC, clinic

Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South is set to add three new cardiologists to its team: Ayush Arora, MD, McCall Walker, MD, and Paritosh Kafle, MD, according to an Aug. 14 report from Biz New Orleans.

Dr. Arora is an interventional cardiologist joining CIS' Thibodaux, La.-based clinic. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

Dr. Kafle is joining CIS' hospital in Thibodaux as a board-certified internal medicine hospitalist.

Dr. Walker is joining CIS' ASC in Gray, La., to train under CIS' founder Craig Walker, MD. Dr. McCall specializes in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular surgery.