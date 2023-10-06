The 6 best hospitals in Illinois for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades ranked the top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery in 2023, including six in Illinois.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

The six best hospitals in Illinois for cardiac surgery in 2023:

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)

The University of Chicago Medical Center