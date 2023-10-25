The 13 best health systems for cardiology, per patients, providers

WebMD and Medscape partnered up to name the most preferred hospitals and health systems for cardiology in the U.S.

The WebMD patient choice awards and Medscape provider choice awards were given based on surveys from patients and providers on hospital preferences for specific specialties. Read more on the survey methodology here.

The WebMD Elite Choice award is given to hospitals and health systems that are preferred by patients and physicians 2 to 1 over competitors for a specialty in their local region.

Hospitals in the cardiology category perform procedures including angioplasty, coronary bypass, heart valve replacement, pacemaker or defibrillator placement and stent placement.

Here are the 13 hospitals and health systems that received the WebMD Elite Choice award from patients and providers: