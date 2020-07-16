Texas hospital's cardiovascular program becomes most accredited in state

CHI St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin (Texas) received a pair of accreditations from the American College of Cardiology Accreditation Services, making its cardiology program the most accredited in the state, The Light and Champion reports.

The ACC accredited CHI St. Luke's electrophysiology and cardiac catheterization laboratories.

Hospital chief of cardiology Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, said, "To be the most accredited cardiovascular program in Texas is a tremendous honor and achievement for our team and for CHI St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin."

The hospital holds additional accreditations for heart failure and chest pain, and was the second hospital in Texas to receive the ACC's HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence.

