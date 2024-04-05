Number of active cardiologists in 40 states

New York has 1,890 active cardiologists, the most of any state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here is the number of cardiologists in 40 states:
Note: Employment data for cardiologists was not available in every state.
Alabama: 200
Arkansas: 110
California: 1,260
Colorado: 290
Connecticut: 410
Delaware: 100
Florida: 1,020
Georgia: 360
Illinois: 580
Indiana: 100
Iowa: 280
Kansas: 60
Kentucky: 240
Louisiana: 30
Maine: 40
Maryland: 470
Massachusetts: 490
Michigan: 510
Minnesota: 270
Mississippi: 40
Missouri: 270
Nebraska: 130
New Hampshire: 110
New Jersey: 700
New York: 1,890
North Carolina: 320
Ohio: 360
Oklahoma: 170
Oregon: 200
Pennsylvania: 540
Rhode Island: 120
South Carolina: 50
Tennessee: 460
Texas: 1,150
Utah: 50
Virginia: 470
Washington: 250
West Virginia: 70
Wisconsin: 260
Wyoming: 50