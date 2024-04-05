Number of active cardiologists in 40 states

New York has 1,890 active cardiologists, the most of any state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the number of cardiologists in 40 states:

Note: Employment data for cardiologists was not available in every state.

Alabama: 200

Arkansas: 110

California: 1,260

Colorado: 290

Connecticut: 410

Delaware: 100

Florida: 1,020

Georgia: 360

Illinois: 580

Indiana: 100

Iowa: 280

Kansas: 60

Kentucky: 240

Louisiana: 30

Maine: 40

Maryland: 470

Massachusetts: 490

Michigan: 510

Minnesota: 270

Mississippi: 40

Missouri: 270

Nebraska: 130

New Hampshire: 110

New Jersey: 700

New York: 1,890

North Carolina: 320

Ohio: 360

Oklahoma: 170

Oregon: 200

Pennsylvania: 540

Rhode Island: 120

South Carolina: 50

Tennessee: 460

Texas: 1,150

Utah: 50

Virginia: 470

Washington: 250

West Virginia: 70

Wisconsin: 260

Wyoming: 50