New York hospital opens outpatient medical practice, to add cardiology next year

New York City-based St. John's Medical Group opened an outpatient medical practice in the Queens neighborhood of Rockaway Park, QNS reported Dec. 3.

The outpatient facility officially opened Dec. 3. The facility offers dermatology, endocrinology, behavioral health and primary care services.

Throughout 2021, the hospital will add several more services, including cardiology, general surgery and imaging.

The facility will eventually house the Margaret O. Carpenter Women's Health Center.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.