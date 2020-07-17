Mount Sinai, Cross County Cardiology partner: 4 details

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Hackensack, N.J.-based Cross County Cardiology partnered to expand cardiology care across Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey, Mount Sinai announced July 15.

What you should know:

1. Mount Sinai physicians will join Cross County's clinics through the cooperative partnership.

2. Cross County Cardiology has five practices in New Jersey.

3. The partnership will offer patients access to sub-specialty experts.

4. The partnership will be overseen by Rick Pumill, MD, who was appointed as director of Cross County Cardiology-Mount Sinai Doctors.

