How much cardiologists earn in 24 states in 2024

Minnesota is the highest-paying state for cardiologists in 2024, offering an average yearly salary of $523,550 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information.
Here is the average annual salary for cardiologists in 24 states.
Note: Compensation data was not available for cardiologists in every state.
Alabama: $443,520
California: $389,120
Connecticut: $381,730
Florida: $494,690
Georgia: $429,980
Louisiana: $422,290
Michigan: $368,260
Minnesota: $523,550
Mississippi: $418,290
Nebraska: $439,630
New Jersey: $331,430
New Mexico: $382,740
New York: $402,840
North Carolina: $450,610
Ohio: $500,440
Pennsylvania: $408,950
Rhode Island: $345,690
South Carolina: $287,360
Tennessee: $472,670
Texas: $323,310
Utah: $267,030
Virginia: $399,570
Washington: $473,190
Wyoming: $498,630