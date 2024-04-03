How much cardiologists earn in 24 states in 2024

Minnesota is the highest-paying state for cardiologists in 2024, offering an average yearly salary of $523,550 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information.

Here is the average annual salary for cardiologists in 24 states.

Note: Compensation data was not available for cardiologists in every state.

Alabama: $443,520

California: $389,120

Connecticut: $381,730

Florida: $494,690

Georgia: $429,980

Louisiana: $422,290

Michigan: $368,260

Minnesota: $523,550

Mississippi: $418,290

Nebraska: $439,630

New Jersey: $331,430

New Mexico: $382,740

New York: $402,840

North Carolina: $450,610

Ohio: $500,440

Pennsylvania: $408,950

Rhode Island: $345,690

South Carolina: $287,360

Tennessee: $472,670

Texas: $323,310

Utah: $267,030

Virginia: $399,570

Washington: $473,190

Wyoming: $498,630