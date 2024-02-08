Highest paid cardiologist in the 10 most populated US cities

The highest paid cardiologist in New York City, the most populated city in the U.S., earns $812,800, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool.

Cardiologists earn an average of $421,330 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries of the highest paid cardiologists in the 10 most populated cities along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. New York City: $812,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

2. Los Angeles: $978,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

3. Chicago: $874,200 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed

4. Houston: $1,500,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

5. Phoenix: $884,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed

6. Philadelphia: $770,300 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

7. San Antonio: $807,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

8. San Diego: $749,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed

9. Dallas: $891,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed

10. Jacksonville, Fla.: $732,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed