Cardiology org aims to improve AI detection of early coronary disease

The American College of Cardiology is collaborating with artificial intelligence pioneer Aidoc to enhance outcomes for patients with incidentally identified coronary artery calcification.

Through the partnership, ACC will review Aidoc's technology so it can better identify patients with CAC, a precursor to several cardiovascular diseases, even when they aren't visiting a cardiologist, according to a Feb. 29 press release.

Aidoc's FDA-cleared technology can communicate findings to radiologists to coordinate automatic patient follow-up care.

Even if a patient's initial bodily scan is unrelated to cardiovascular concerns, Aidoc's AI applies algorithms based on visible anatomy and reports any existing CAC risks to a radiology team.

The ACC and Aidoc partnership will focus on three things: refining solutions, integrating ACC guidelines and promoting health equity.





