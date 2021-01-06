Cardiology in ASCs: 8 things to know in 2021

Cardiology continues to grow in the ASC space. Here are eight things ASC leaders should know about cardiology in 2021:

1. Cardiology has moved to ASCs at a slower pace. Some reasons include lower ASC reimbursement for cardiology procedures and greater medical risk.



2. Cardiology procedures that are allowed in ASCs generally don't create enough volume to fill a surgeon's day.



3. Cardiovascular organization MedAxiom partnered with ASC management company Atlas Healthcare Partners in November. Atlas will share its expertise in cardiovascular ASC development in exchange for access to experts in cardiology.



4. Recent data from LocumTenens.com shows most cardiologists work at a group practice. About 27 percent work at a hospital, and only 11 percent work at either a clinic or community center.



5. Cardiology ASCs and outpatient facilities have been popping up over the past year, including in North Carolina, Texas and Nebraska. A new facility opened in Louisiana to start 2021.



6. Nine states prohibit percutaneous coronary interventions in the ASC, and other states require certificate-of-need approval to add the specialty.



7. ASCs considering adding cardiology should evaluate finances, from case mix to payer contracts and costs of consumables. Other business considerations include maintaining profit margins and defining the volumes that cardiology procedures would bring.



8. Jeff Snodgrass, the former CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, became president of Amsurg, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.

