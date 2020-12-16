Average cardiologist salary & 5 other stats to know

Locum Tenens released its 2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report and shared data across specialties.

In August 2019, Locum Tenens surveyed 3,580 U.S. physicians and advanced practitioners across 15 medical or surgical specialties, including cardiology.

Here are six takeaways on cardiology from the report:

1. The average cardiologist salary in 2018 was $469,895. This is up about $3,000 from 2017.



2. About 79 percent of cardiologists are male and 25 percent are female. This year, there was a 5 percent uptick in female cardiologists.



3. Most cardiologists, 38 percent, work at a group practice. Following that is 27 percent who work in hospitals and 11 percent who work in a clinic or community center.



4. The majority of cardiologists are born between 1946 and 1964. The second-largest age group was born between 1965 and 1980.



5. About 38 percent of cardiologists plan to make a job change within the next year; 45 percent don't have plans to change careers at all.



6. On average, full-time cardiologists took about 27 paid vacation days in 2018.

