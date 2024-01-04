Cardiology ASCs have potential. Here's what stands in their way.

For years, ASC leaders have mentioned cardiology as being the industry's next big ticket specialty. However, the golden age of cardiology has yet to come.

Here are a few roadblocks standing in the way of the growth of cardiology ASCs.

Performing cardiology procedures in the outpatient setting can be a costly business. In an industry that is already facing rising operating costs and economic pressures, this can be a major barrier to the development of cardiology ASCs.

"Cardiology requires a lot of different equipment," Prashanth Bala, chief of ambulatory surgical services at Shields Health in Quincy, Mass., told Becker's. "It requires costly implants. Especially if those implants aren't reimbursed or if the capitated rate for that procedure isn't reimbursing the implant, you may not be able to do those procedures in the outpatient setting."

Many cardiovascular surgeons and cardiologists are employed by hospitals. This can hinder them from performing cases in the ASC setting.

"I think one of the number one reasons, at least what we're seeing here in the Massachusetts and New England market, is that most of those cardiologists or cardiovascular surgeons are employed by hospitals," Mr. Bala told Becker's. "So it makes it harder for them to break free and do something separately. If they're employed by the hospitals, and or since they're employed by hospitals, unless the hospital or the health system wants to do freestanding facilities such as an ASC focusing on cardiovascular, it typically isn't done or isn't seen."

One of the most prominent barriers to cardiology ASC growth is state regulations.

"Something that you have to keep an eye on is our state regulations," Mr. Bala told Becker's. "State regulations either allow you to move [cardiovascular procedures] into an outpatient setting or restrict the types of procedures that can be performed in the outpatient setting. That may be another reason why you're not seeing too many of those cardiovascular ACS popping up just yet."