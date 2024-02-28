Cardiologist Dr. Nate Lebowitz joins AI board

Nate Lebowitz, MD, a cardiologist who specializes in lipids and preventive cardiology, has been appointed to the Gaxos.AI advisory board, according to a Feb. 28 report from BNN Breaking.

Gaxos.AI is focused on integrating artificial intelligence into health, wellness and gaming. Dr. Lebowitz currently works at Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and has an extensive background in cardiology, clinical trials and writing publications.

As part of the board, he will guide the development of AI applications that focus on critical areas such as preventive cardiology, genetic dyslipidemias and cardiometabolic disorders.