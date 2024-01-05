Average cost to visit a cardiologist by state

The average cost to visit a cardiologist in a hospital or surgery center in Alaska is between $126 and $168, the highest out of any U.S. state, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
The cost estimate for each state is based on the average cash price that providers have charged historically for a cardiologist visit. The price does not include anesthesia, imaging and other fees.
Here is the average cash cost for patients to see a cardiologist at a hospital or surgery center in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama
Returning patient: $93
New patient: $124
Alaska
Returning patient: $126
New patient: $168
Arizona
Returning patient: $106
New patient: $141
Arkansas
Returning patient: $93
New patient: $123
California
Returning patient: $116
New patient: $154
Colorado
Returning patient: $102
New patient: $136
Connecticut
Returning patient: $112
New patient: $149
Delaware
Returning patient: $109
New patient: $144
District of Columbia
Returning patient: $108
New patient: $143
Florida
Returning patient: $103
New patient: $136
Georgia
Returning patient: $96
New patient: $128
Hawaii
Returning patient: $97
New patient: $129
Idaho
Returning patient: $94
New patient: $126
Illinois
Returning patient: $107
New patient: $143
Indiana
Returning patient: $98
New patient: $130
Iowa
Returning patient: $89
New patient: $118
Kansas
Returning patient: $92
New patient: $122
Kentucky
Returning patient: $94
New patient: $125
Louisiana
Returning patient: $105
New patient: $139
Maine
Returning patient: $94
New patient: $126
Maryland
Returning patient: $111
New patient: $148
Massachusetts
Returning patient: $115
New patient: $152
Michigan
Returning patient: $106
New patient: $140
Minnesota
Returning patient: $119
New patient: $158
Mississippi
Returning patient: $95
New patient: $126
Missouri
Returning patient: $94
New patient: $125
Montana
Returning patient: $98
New patient: $130
Nebraska
Returning patient: $95
New patient: $127
Nevada
Returning patient: $101
New patient: $134
New Hampshire
Returning patient: $101
New patient: $135
New Jersey
Returning patient: $123
New patient: $163
New Mexico
Returning patient: $93
New patient: $124
New York
Returning patient: $115
New patient: $153
North Carolina
Returning patient: $93
New patient: $123
North Dakota
Returning patient: $103
New patient: $137
Ohio
Returning patient: $96
New patient: $128
Oklahoma
Returning patient: $103
New patient: $137
Oregon
Returning patient: $105
New patient: $140
Pennsylvania
Returning patient: $108
New patient: $144
Rhode Island
Returning patient: $116
New patient: $154
South Carolina
Returning patient: $99
New patient: $131
South Dakota
Returning patient: $92
New patient: $122
Tennessee
Returning patient: $93
New patient: $123
Texas
Returning patient: $100
New patient: $133
Utah
Returning patient: $104
New patient: $139
Vermont
Returning patient: $102
New patient: $136
Virginia
Returning patient: $100
New patient: $133
Washington
Returning patient: $111
New patient: $148
West Virginia
Returning patient: $100
New patient: $133
Wisconsin
Returning patient: $105
New patient: $140
Wyoming
Returning patient: $103
New patient: $136