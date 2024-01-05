Average cost to visit a cardiologist by state

The average cost to visit a cardiologist in a hospital or surgery center in Alaska is between $126 and $168, the highest out of any U.S. state, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

The cost estimate for each state is based on the average cash price that providers have charged historically for a cardiologist visit. The price does not include anesthesia, imaging and other fees.

Here is the average cash cost for patients to see a cardiologist at a hospital or surgery center in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

Returning patient: $93

New patient: $124

Alaska

Returning patient: $126

New patient: $168

Arizona

Returning patient: $106

New patient: $141

Arkansas

Returning patient: $93

New patient: $123

California

Returning patient: $116

New patient: $154

Colorado

Returning patient: $102

New patient: $136

Connecticut

Returning patient: $112

New patient: $149

Delaware

Returning patient: $109

New patient: $144

District of Columbia

Returning patient: $108

New patient: $143

Florida

Returning patient: $103

New patient: $136

Georgia

Returning patient: $96

New patient: $128

Hawaii

Returning patient: $97

New patient: $129

Idaho

Returning patient: $94

New patient: $126

Illinois

Returning patient: $107

New patient: $143

Indiana

Returning patient: $98

New patient: $130

Iowa

Returning patient: $89

New patient: $118

Kansas

Returning patient: $92

New patient: $122

Kentucky

Returning patient: $94

New patient: $125

Louisiana

Returning patient: $105

New patient: $139

Maine

Returning patient: $94

New patient: $126

Maryland

Returning patient: $111

New patient: $148

Massachusetts

Returning patient: $115

New patient: $152

Michigan

Returning patient: $106

New patient: $140

Minnesota

Returning patient: $119

New patient: $158

Mississippi

Returning patient: $95

New patient: $126

Missouri

Returning patient: $94

New patient: $125

Montana

Returning patient: $98

New patient: $130

Nebraska

Returning patient: $95

New patient: $127

Nevada

Returning patient: $101

New patient: $134

New Hampshire

Returning patient: $101

New patient: $135

New Jersey

Returning patient: $123

New patient: $163

New Mexico

Returning patient: $93

New patient: $124

New York

Returning patient: $115

New patient: $153

North Carolina

Returning patient: $93

New patient: $123

North Dakota

Returning patient: $103

New patient: $137

Ohio

Returning patient: $96

New patient: $128

Oklahoma

Returning patient: $103

New patient: $137

Oregon

Returning patient: $105

New patient: $140

Pennsylvania

Returning patient: $108

New patient: $144

Rhode Island

Returning patient: $116

New patient: $154

South Carolina

Returning patient: $99

New patient: $131

South Dakota

Returning patient: $92

New patient: $122

Tennessee

Returning patient: $93

New patient: $123

Texas

Returning patient: $100

New patient: $133

Utah

Returning patient: $104

New patient: $139

Vermont

Returning patient: $102

New patient: $136

Virginia

Returning patient: $100

New patient: $133

Washington

Returning patient: $111

New patient: $148

West Virginia

Returning patient: $100

New patient: $133

Wisconsin

Returning patient: $105

New patient: $140

Wyoming

Returning patient: $103

New patient: $136