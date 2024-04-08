American College of Cardiology taps new president

The American College of Cardiology has added Cathie Biga, MSN, as its new president. Ms. Biga is the organization's first ever non-physician president.

She will serve a one year term with the ACC, which represents over 56,000 cardiology practitioners around the world, according to an April 8 press release.

Ms. Biga has been a board member with ACC for over 25 years and has served on multiple committees, including the health affairs committee, finance committee and cardiovascular management council and was the inaugural chair of MedAxiom's board of managers.

She also serves as president and CEO of Cardiovascular Management of Illinois, a cardiology physician practice management company. She has over 40 years of experience as a registered nurse, service line director, hospital vice president and CEO and 25 years of experience in physician practice management.

The ACC has appointed six additional members to the 2024 and 2025 leadership team, including Christopher Kramer, MD, as vice president; Akshay Khandelwal, MD, as treasurer; Bonnie Ky, MD, as a board of trustee member; Lee Goldberg, MD, as a board of trustee member; Himabindu Vindula, MD, as a board of governors chair; and David Winchester, MD, as a board of governors chair-elect.