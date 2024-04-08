Advocate Health to open cardiology ASC in former LA Fitness

The Naperville, Ill., planning and zoning commission has approved a zoning change that would allow Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care to open a cardiology ASC in a former LA Fitness, according to an April 6 report from the Chicago Tribune.

The building has been empty for more than a year after LA Fitness shuttered the location in March 2023, and Advocate's project proposal is now headed for city council final approval.

The vacated lot is 45,000 square feet, and Advocate Health Care, which is part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, plans to be the sole occupant. The outpatient center will provide cardiac services with one procedure room, as well as associated prep and post-recovery services. It will also offer primary care, cardiovascular clinician offices, cardiac diagnostic services, lab and imaging.

If Advocate receives the final necessary approvals, it plans to start redevelopments on the building at the end of 2024. It anticipates welcoming patients as early as January 2026.





