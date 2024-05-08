9 cities where cardiologists earn more than $450K

Cardiologists have the opportunity to earn more than $450,000 in nine metropolitan areas of the U.S.
For reference, the average salary of all cardiologists in the U.S. is $423,250 per year.
Below are the 32 cities where physicians of each specialty earn a yearly average salary higher than $400,000, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.
- Tallahassee, Fla.: $715,170
- Jacksonville, Fla.: $606,670
- Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.: $550,830
- Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.: $546,750
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.: $468,520
- Syracuse, N.Y.: $457,710
- St. Cloud, Minn.: $455,470
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.: $453,790
- Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa: $450,460