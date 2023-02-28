4 new cardiology ASCs

Here are four new cardiology ASCs that were announced or opened this month:

1. Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC and an expansion of its cardiology pavilion.

2. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health opened an outpatient cardiology clinic at the Norton (Va.) Community Hospital Healthplex.

3. McLeod Health opened a new medical office building on its Seacoast campus in Little River, S.C. The new medical office building will house McLeod Orthopedics Seacoast, McLeod Cardiology Associates and McLeod Cardiac Rehabilitation.

4. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a medical office building on its Daytona Beach (Fla.) campus. The first floor will house AdventHealth cardiac rehabilitation clinic and a surgical clinic for North Florida Surgeons. The second floor will house a cardiology clinic for Cardiology Physicians Group, and the third floor will house an all-specialty ASC.