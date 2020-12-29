Tracking the top earning states for physicians over 5 years — 50 stats

Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2016-20, here are the top-earning states for physicians overall:

Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

2016

North Dakota: $348,000

New Hampshire: $322,000

Nebraska: $317,000

Alaska: $314,000

Montana: $304,000

Indiana: $304,000

Wisconsin: $302,000

Mississippi:$302,000

West Virginia: $299,000

Arkansas: $299,000

2017

North Dakota: $361,000

Alaska: $359,000

South Dakota: $354,000

Nebraska: $346,000

New Hampshire: $337,000

Wisconsin: $332,000

Utah: $327,000

Iowa: $325,000

Minnesota: $324,000

Indiana: $322,000

2018

Indiana: $334,000

Oklahoma: $330,000

Connecticut: $329,000

Wisconsin: $327,000

Nevada: $323,000

Arkansas: $318,000

Louisiana: $314,00

Alabama: $313,000

Kentucky: $312,000

Florida: $310,000

2019

Oklahoma: $337,000

Alabama: $330,000

Nevada: $329,000

Arkansas: $326,000

Florida: $325,000

Kentucky: $324,000

Tennessee: $323,000

Connecticut: $323,000

Georgia: $322,000

Indiana: $322,000

2020

Kentucky: $346,000

Tennessee: $338,000

Florida: $333,000

Alabama: $332,000

Utah: $328,000

Ohio: $326,000

Oklahoma: $326,000

Indiana: $326,000

North Carolina: $325,000

Georgia: $323,000

