Tracking the top earning states for physicians over 5 years — 50 stats
Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2016-20, here are the top-earning states for physicians overall:
Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.
2016
North Dakota: $348,000
New Hampshire: $322,000
Nebraska: $317,000
Alaska: $314,000
Montana: $304,000
Indiana: $304,000
Wisconsin: $302,000
Mississippi:$302,000
West Virginia: $299,000
Arkansas: $299,000
2017
North Dakota: $361,000
Alaska: $359,000
South Dakota: $354,000
Nebraska: $346,000
New Hampshire: $337,000
Wisconsin: $332,000
Utah: $327,000
Iowa: $325,000
Minnesota: $324,000
Indiana: $322,000
2018
Indiana: $334,000
Oklahoma: $330,000
Connecticut: $329,000
Wisconsin: $327,000
Nevada: $323,000
Arkansas: $318,000
Louisiana: $314,00
Alabama: $313,000
Kentucky: $312,000
Florida: $310,000
2019
Oklahoma: $337,000
Alabama: $330,000
Nevada: $329,000
Arkansas: $326,000
Florida: $325,000
Kentucky: $324,000
Tennessee: $323,000
Connecticut: $323,000
Georgia: $322,000
Indiana: $322,000
2020
Kentucky: $346,000
Tennessee: $338,000
Florida: $333,000
Alabama: $332,000
Utah: $328,000
Ohio: $326,000
Oklahoma: $326,000
Indiana: $326,000
North Carolina: $325,000
Georgia: $323,000
