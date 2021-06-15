How the net worth of ASC specialists changed in the past year

The percentage of ASC specialists that saw a net worth above $5 million and under $500,000 declined in the past year, according to Medcape's Physician Wealth & Debt Reports from 2021 and 2020.
Here are five ASC specialties and how their net worth has changed in the past year:
Orthopedics:
Orthopedic physicians with a net worth above $5 million:
2020: 19 percent
2021: 7 percent
Orthopedic physicians with a net worth under $500,000:
2020: 24 percent
2021: 2 percent
Cardiology:
Cardiologists with a net worth above $5 million:
2020: 15 percent
2021: 7 percent
Cardiologists with a net worth under $500,000:
2020: 23 percent
2021: 2 percent
Anesthesiology:
Anesthesiologists with a net worth above $5 million:
2020: 12 percent
2021: 6 percent
Anesthesiologists with a net worth under $500,000:
2020: 24 percent
2021: 3 percent
Gastroenterology:
Gastroenterologists with a net worth above $5 million:
2020: 16 percent
2021: 4 percent
Gastroenterologists with a net worth under $500,000:
2020: 18 percent
2021: 1 percent
Ophthalmology:
Ophthalmologists with a net worth above $5 million:
2020: 13 percent
2021: 3 percent
Ophthalmologists with a net worth under $500,000:
2020: 29 percent
2021: 2 percent