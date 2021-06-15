How the net worth of ASC specialists changed in the past year

Patsy Newitt

The percentage of ASC specialists that saw a net worth above $5 million and under $500,000 declined in the past year, according to Medcape's Physician Wealth & Debt Reports from 2021 and 2020.

Here are five ASC specialties and how their net worth has changed in the past year:

Orthopedics:

Orthopedic physicians with a net worth above $5 million: 

2020: 19 percent 

2021: 7 percent 

Orthopedic physicians with a net worth under $500,000:

2020: 24 percent 

2021: 2 percent 

Cardiology:

Cardiologists with a net worth above $5 million: 

2020: 15 percent 

2021: 7 percent 

Cardiologists with a net worth under $500,000:

2020: 23 percent 

2021: 2 percent 

Anesthesiology:

Anesthesiologists with a net worth above $5 million: 

2020: 12 percent 

2021: 6 percent 

Anesthesiologists with a net worth under $500,000:

2020: 24 percent 

2021: 3 percent 

Gastroenterology:

Gastroenterologists with a net worth above $5 million: 

2020: 16 percent 

2021: 4 percent 

Gastroenterologists with a net worth under $500,000:

2020: 18 percent 

2021: 1 percent 

Ophthalmology:

Ophthalmologists with a net worth above $5 million: 

2020: 13 percent 

2021: 3 percent 

Ophthalmologists with a net worth under $500,000:

2020: 29 percent 

2021: 2 percent 

