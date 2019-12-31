21 highest physician salaries — Orthopedics is No. 1 at $426K

Medpage Today released results from its Fall 2019 Salary Survey.

Health Media collected more than 12,500 survey responses, including 5,308 with salary information.

Here are the top salaries for 2019:

Orthopedics: $426,413
Cardiology: $422,414
Urology: $406,714
Radiology: $399,841
Gastroenterology: $394,661
Pain management: $342,053
Anesthesiology: $339,123
Emergency medicine: $320,973
Dermatology: $319,505
Oncology: $313,627
Nephrology: $312,619
Pulmonology: $298,645
Psychiatry: $288,893
Neurology: $281,430
Ophthalmology: $274,767
Hospitalist: $262,115
Endocrinology: $244,077
Rheumatology: $229,203
Infectious disease: $218,945
Family medicine: $213,089
Pediatrics: $203,364

