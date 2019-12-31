21 highest physician salaries — Orthopedics is No. 1 at $426K

Medpage Today released results from its Fall 2019 Salary Survey.

Health Media collected more than 12,500 survey responses, including 5,308 with salary information.

Here are the top salaries for 2019:

Orthopedics: $426,413

Cardiology: $422,414

Urology: $406,714

Radiology: $399,841

Gastroenterology: $394,661

Pain management: $342,053

Anesthesiology: $339,123

Emergency medicine: $320,973

Dermatology: $319,505

Oncology: $313,627

Nephrology: $312,619

Pulmonology: $298,645

Psychiatry: $288,893

Neurology: $281,430

Ophthalmology: $274,767

Hospitalist: $262,115

Endocrinology: $244,077

Rheumatology: $229,203

Infectious disease: $218,945

Family medicine: $213,089

Pediatrics: $203,364

