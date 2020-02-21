6 recent ophthalmology ASC & practice acquisitions

Six recent ophthalmology ASC and practice acquisitions:

1. Acuity Eye Group, a physician-owned ophthalmology group, has acquired La Jolla (Calif.) Laser Vision & Eye Center.

2. Prism Vision Group entered into a partnership with Baltimore-based Retina Care Center Affiliates in early February.

3. SightMD, a multispecialty ophthalmology platform backed by private equity firm Sight Growth Partners, has partnered with the New York City-based practice of Spencer E. Sherman, MD, marking the company's third acquisition in the city.

4. Eye Surgery Center in Swansea, Ill., is planning a change in ownership, state documents show. Billiken Buyer plans to purchase "substantially all of the outstanding membership interests" from OH Holding, which has nearly 100 percent indirect ownership in Eye Surgery Center.

5. Private equity-backed Midwest Vision Partners has partnered with Michigan Eye Institute, marking its first expansion into Michigan.

6. Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Busack Eye Center in Frederick, Md.

