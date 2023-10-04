What to know about the 5 largest physician groups 

Pasadena, Calif.-based Southern California Permanente Medical Group is the largest physician group in the country, according to a 2023 report from Definitive Healthcare.

Here is what to know about the five largest physician groups:

1. Southern California Permanente Medical Group has a portfolio of 13,547 physicians. According to its website, it also has 16 hospitals and 197 medical offices.

2. Oakland, Calif.-based The Permanente Medical Group has a portfolio of 11,209 physicians. The company also has more than 44,000 nurses, 21 hospitals and 210 medical offices or outpatient facilities, according to its website.

3. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Select Physical Therapy has 9,055 physicians as well as 2,000 outpatient physical therapy centers in 40 states, according to its website.

4. Davie-based HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians has 7,192 physicians and more than 340 practices across Florida, according to its website.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Physicians has 5,554 physicians.