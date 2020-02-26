USPI surgery center MOB acquired for $11.7 million in Q4 — 4 details

Physicians Realty Trust acquired Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to its most recent financial results.

1. The healthcare real estate investment trust paid $11.7 million for the ASC. The acquisition was finalized Dec. 2.

2. Murdock Surgery Center is a joint venture majority owned by Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International. It is fully leased through 2034.

3. The property is undergoing an expansion project fully funded by its occupant and former owner.

4. The expansion will add 22,565 square feet to the center, as well as five operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

