UC San Diego Health set to acquire Prime Healthcare medical center

UC San Diego Health in September got the green light from University of California regents to acquire Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego from Prime Healthcare.

The acquisition is expected to be complete by late 2023, according to an Oct. 10 article on the health system's website. The medical center offers services including inpatient and outpatient surgery, behavioral healthcare and rehabilitation. It also has an emergency department.

Prime Healthcare acquired the medical center in 2010 and has since invested more than $90 million into the campus.