ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Tennessee ASC to be converted into emergency, behavioral health facility

The city of Knoxville, Tenn., has invested $70 million to convert a series of buildings into a new public safety complex. Part of the renovation will involve converting the 25,000-square-foot St. Mary's ASC into an urgent care and behavioral health facility, according to a June 12 report from NBC news affiliate WBIR.

The city, county and Knoxville-based crisis services provider the McNabb Center are partnering to convert the former ASC. 

Harrogate, Tenn.-based Lincoln Memorial University opened a nursing school in the newly renovated complex as well.

