Surgery Partners sees big financial wins in Q1: 5 notes

Surgery Partners has started off the year strong, seeing big financial gains.

Here are five things to know about Surgery Partners' first quarter performance:

1. Surgery Partners' first quarter revenue hit $717.4 million, a 7.7% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

2. The company reported a net loss of $12.4 million, which was attributed to strategic investments and operational expenses.

3. Surgery Partners' adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $97.5 million, up 13.6% from the first quarter of 2023.

4. The company's total operating expenses for the quarter was $641.4 million, up from $619.8 million in the prior year.

5. Surgery Partners saw a 10.2% increase in same-facility revenues, reflecting an 8.8% increase in revenue per case and a 1.3% increase in same-facility cases.