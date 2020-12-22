PE-backed EyeSouth Partners acquires Houston eye practice

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners partnered with Houston-based Eye Center of Texas, its third partnership in the state and 20th postformation transaction, the platform announced Dec. 22.

Eye Center of Texas has 14 providers and employs 115 support staff serving six locations in the Greater Houston area.

EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners. It now has a network of 20 practices with 90 locations staffed by 150-plus physicians.

Eugene Gabianelli, MD, CMO with EyeSouth Partners said: "Despite the challenging COVID-19 environment, EyeSouth is committed to affiliating with the highest quality ophthalmology practices. We are excited to affiliate with another leading, high-growth practice in Eye Center of Texas. We see substantial opportunity to exchange best practices and further enhance and execute on ECT’s growth strategy."

More articles on surgery centers:

New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown

GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

The biggest roadblocks in 2021: 7 ASC leaders share their predictions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.