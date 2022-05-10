Medtronic, Surgery Partners & more: 3 major deals for ASC leaders to know 

From a Medtronic partnership to an ASC company investment, three recent deals show an increased interest in both ASCs and outpatient surgery.

1. Manufacturing company GE Healthcare and medical device company Medtronic are teaming up to offer ASCs high-quality and cost-effective technology, financial solutions and personal services.

GE Healthcare will offer consultative planning, construction, a comprehensive suite of equipment and service and digital solutions. Medtronic offers a product portfolio for a diverse range of services. It will also provide reimbursement support, remote monitoring and service from its field experts.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is collaborating with ValueHealth to expand access to surgical care.

The companies said May 3 that the partnership will aim to build new ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations. Through the agreement, Surgery Partners will also manage and assume ValueHealth's interest in three ASCs and four in development.

3. Banner Health, a Phoenix-based health system, has invested in surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners.

Atlas formed a joint venture with Banner in 2018 to develop and operate ASCs in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming, triggering a 155 percent volume growth and 475 percent revenue growth, the company said May 3. The partnership took Atlas from eight ASCs to 26 centers nationwide.