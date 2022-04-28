GE Healthcare, Medtronic team up to bring new services to ASCs

Manufacturing company GE Healthcare and medical device company Medtronic have collaborated to offer ASCs high-quality and cost-effective technology, financial solutions and personal services.

GE Healthcare brings to the table consultative planning, construction, a comprehensive suite of equipment, and service and digital solutions, according to an April 28 news release.

Medtronic offers a product portfolio for a diverse range of services. It will also provide reimbursement support, remote solutions and the service customers have come to expect from their field experts.

"From products and devices to equipment and services, we provide a full range of technologies and solutions," said Adam King, senior director of U.S. enterprise accounts and ambulatory surgery centers at Medtronic. "Our collaboration with GE Healthcare was formed to better serve the growth of our ASC and office based lab customers with extensive technologies and dedicated teams who have expertise in outpatient services and can address all aspects of this evolving sector."