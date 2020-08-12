Medical office building with surgery center sells for $5.45M
Worcester, Mass.-based Eastern Medical Center — a medical office building housing a surgical center — was sold for $5.45 million, according to telegram.com.
Three details:
1. Eastern Property Trust sold the Class A medical office space to Sood Realty Trust July 13.
2. The building was fully leased at the time of the sale.
3. The property was most recently assessed at nearly $2.1 million.
