Medical office building with surgery center sells for $5.45M

Worcester, Mass.-based Eastern Medical Center — a medical office building housing a surgical center — was sold for $5.45 million, according to telegram.com.

Three details:

1. Eastern Property Trust sold the Class A medical office space to Sood Realty Trust July 13.

2. The building was fully leased at the time of the sale.

3. The property was most recently assessed at nearly $2.1 million.

