Massachusetts medical office building sold for $2M

A medical office building in Shrewsbury, Mass., was recently sold for $2 million, Worcester Business Journal reported March 8.

The 5,514-square-foot building is currently leased to two entities operated by Reliant Medical Group. It was acquired by Milford Downtown, which is managed by Patrick Assioun, DMD. Dr. Assioun is the founder and CEO of Passion Dental Services, a DSO that supports offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York.

Passion Dental Services and Reliant Medical Group did not respond to Worcester Business Journal's request for details about the future of the property.