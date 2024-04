A six-suite medical office building in Elkton, Md., has sold for $4.5 million, according to an April 5 report from the Maryland Daily Record.

Five of the building's suites are occupied by eye, orthopedic and spine providers and an ASC. The facility has 19,656 square feet of rentable space.

The property was sold by a group of eye specialists in the area and purchased by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Healthcare Trust.