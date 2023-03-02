Major ASC chains' revenue growth: 11 stats to know

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners are four of the largest ASC operators in the country.

Here is how the organizations stacked up in 2022 revenue and earnings:

USPI

1. USPI reported a 19.5 percent revenue increase in 2022.

2. The company reported net operating revenue at $3.2 billion for the year, compared to $2.7 billion in 2021.

3. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $1.3 billion for the year and $407 million for the fourth quarter, up from $1.1 billion and $343 million, respectively, year over year.

Optum Health (parent company of SCA Health)

1. Optum Health drove a 17 percent increase in Optum's overall revenue in 2022.

2. Optum reported $47.9 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.8 billion for the full year.

3. Optum Health's revenue hit $18.4 billion in the fourth quarter and $71.1 billion for the full year, a 31.6 percent increase over 2021.

HCA Healthcare

1. HCA Healthcare had $60.233 billion in revenue for 2022, an increase from $58.752 billion in 2021.

2. Outpatient revenues accounted for 37.5 percent of all patient revenues in the fourth quarter and 37.6 percent for the entirety of 2022.

Surgery Partners

1. Surgery Partners' revenue was $707.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.5 billion in the full year 2022, respective increases of 15.9 percent and 14.1 percent year over year.

2. The days adjusted same-facility revenue in the fourth quarter increased 10.7 percent from that of 2021.

3. In 2022, the group saw a 3.6 percent increase in revenue per case and a 3.9 percent increase in same-facility cases.