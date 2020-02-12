Illinois health systems building outpatient centers in 2 Chicago suburbs

Illinois-based health systems DuPage Medical and Palos Health are opening outpatient facilities in two Chicago suburbs, according to the Daily Southtown.

Both health systems said they're building the facilities to keep up with demand for outpatient services. DuPage Medical is seeking state approval to build an outpatient facility at a former Kmart in Oak Lawn, Ill.

Palos' $30 million project in Orland Park, Ill., will include 50 exam rooms and specialty services such as dermatology, pediatrics and imaging.

Palos expects its facility to be completed by spring 2021.

Read more here.



More articles on transactions and valuations:

