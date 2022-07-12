Healthcare Realty Trust to sell 27 properties worth $807M as part of merger

Healthcare Realty Trust is currently under contract with five parties to sell or enter into joint ventures for 27 medical properties nationwide totaling $807 million, Commercial Search reported July 11.

The Healthcare Realty Trust property sales are a part of the pending merger with Healthcare Trust of America. The merger consideration includes a stock exchange ratio of 1:1 and a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share to Healthcare Trust of America shareholders, totaling $1.1 billion.

For a subset of these properties valued at a total of $673 million, the parties have secured their investment committee's approval, or due diligence periods have expired. Those transactions are expected to close within 10 days of the completion of the merger on July 20, with the remaining to close in August.