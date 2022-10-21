HCA outpatient revenue jumps 36.6% in Q3: 6 notes 

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's outpatient revenue jumped 36.6 percent in the third quarter, according to financial results released Oct. 21.

Here are five more notes:

1. Same-facility outpatient surgeries increased 2 percent in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

2. HCA Healthcare had 125 ASCs at the end of the third quarter, compared to 123 in the year prior.

3. Outpatient surgery cases hit 252,026 in the third quarter, up 1.1 percent from the same quarter the year prior.

4. The company's total revenue hit $14.97 billion in the third quarter.

