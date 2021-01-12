Federal government advances collusion charges against ASC management company & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates faces two charges of collusion after the company allegedly reached agreements with two competitors to not recruit each other's senior-level employees, the Department of Justice announced Jan. 7. Read more.

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a pair of new ASC developments: one in New Hampshire and one in Maryland.

A surgery center slated to be built adjacent to UH Mayfield (Ohio) Village Health Center will be delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 187,690-square-foot medical building in Arizona was purchased by real estate developer Meridian.

New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health will not renew North American Partners in Anesthesia's contract with the health system after working with the group for three years.

Goran Dragolovic will succeed Lew Little as president and CEO of the physician services company. Mr. Little stepped down Jan. 11 after four years in the role.

A medical office in Peoria, Ill., was sold to Remedy Medical Properties for an undisclosed amount, according to a Jan. 7 report from RE Journals.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Jan. 7 approved a proposal from two Orangeburg, S.C., physicians to build a $12.5 million ASC.

ENT Partners acquired Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Arlington ENT — Head & Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery.

Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on an $8.5 million cardiovascular center of excellence Jan. 7.

Pinnacle GI Partners partnered with Michigan Gastroenterology Institute and Capitol Colorectal Surgery on Jan. 8, just slightly over a month after its formation.

An orthopedic and spine hospital co-developed by Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast andHealthcare Outcomes Performance Co., in conjunction with Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, opened Jan. 4 in Jacksonville, Fla.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.