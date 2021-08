Cleveland Clinic purchased a two-medical building project featuring a surgery center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $52.5 million, Business Observer reported July 30.

The 100,000-square-foot Tradition Healthpark was developed by the seller, St. Petersburg, Fla.-based developer Optimal Outcomes. The company purchased an existing medical office building in 2015 and built the second in 2017.

The buildings are adjacent to Cleveland Clinic’s Tradition Hospital and are 100 percent occupied.