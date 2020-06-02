ASCs Inc., JH Winokur sell Maryland ASC

ASCs Inc., and JH Winokur closed a sale/leaseback transaction centered around SurgCenter of Greenbelt (Md.).

What you should know:

1. The surgery center is located in a condominium in Greenbelt. It has two operating rooms.

2. The buyer purchased the center with cash and negotiated a 10-year triple-net lease extension, which is an agreement where the tenant or lessee agrees to pay all property expenses.

3. The transaction will have no financial effect on the ASC.

4. ASCs Inc., advised the seller.

