AmSurg, Envision in the past 90 days: 4 updates

Here are four updates from Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg and parent company Envision Healthcare from the past 90 days:

1. National medical group Envision Healthcare announced Aug. 20 that its workforce of more than 30,000 medical professionals, with rare exceptions, must all be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

2. John Peel, a former executive at both AmSurg and Surgery Partners, was named Physical Rehabilitation Network's vice president of development, the company announced Aug. 16.

3. Eye care group EyeSouth Partners introduced former Envision executive Kenneth Zongor as its next CFO.

4. Envision-affiliate Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center shifted its anesthesia structure, replacing anesthesiologists with certified registered nurse anesthetists.