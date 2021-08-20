AmSurg parent company to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

National medical group Envision Healthcare announced Aug. 20 that its workforce of more than 30,000 medical professionals, with rare exceptions, must all be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Envision owns Nashville-based AmSurg, the second-largest ASC company in the country.

"The vaccines have been proven safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and giving people a greater chance at fighting the virus," said Chan Chuang, MD, CMO of Envision. According to the American Medical Association, more than 96 percent of physicians in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is an additional step we can each take to best protect our communities and save lives."

Envision has treated about 10 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the U.S.