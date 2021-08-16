Former Surgery Partners, AmSurg exec joins physical therapy provider

John Peel, a former executive at both AmSurg and Surgery Partners, was named Physical Rehabilitation Network's vice president of development, the company announced Aug. 16.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Physical Rehabilitation Network is a physical therapy provider and practice management organization.

Mr. Peel most recently served as Surgery Partners' vice president of health system partnerships, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, he served as AmSurg's vice president of health system development for more than seven years.

Mr. Peel specializes in managing joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and affiliations, according to Physical Rehabilitation Network.