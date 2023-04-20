Amazon in the headlines: 6 updates for ASC leaders to know 

Here are six healthcare updates from Amazon for ASC leaders to know:

Amazon Web Services is teaming up with 3M Health Information Systems to scale 3M's ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant tools. Amazon released new Alexa capabilities for hospitals that the tech giant says can cut down on administrative tasks. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company's $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical will "change what primary care will look like for customers." Amazon Pharmacy is partnering with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom on a feature that automatically adds savings to a patient's medication order when eligible. Amazon has been slow to launch its digital pharmacy business after struggling with the complexities of running a healthcare company, The Washington Post reported March 27. Amazon Web Services has selected 23 startups for an accelerator program aimed at easing healthcare burnout that some health systems will assist with.