Amazon in the headlines: 6 updates for ASC leaders to know 

Here are six healthcare updates from Amazon for ASC leaders to know:
- Amazon Web Services is teaming up with 3M Health Information Systems to scale 3M's ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant tools.
- Amazon released new Alexa capabilities for hospitals that the tech giant says can cut down on administrative tasks.
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company's $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical will "change what primary care will look like for customers."
- Amazon Pharmacy is partnering with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom on a feature that automatically adds savings to a patient's medication order when eligible.
- Amazon has been slow to launch its digital pharmacy business after struggling with the complexities of running a healthcare company, The Washington Post reported March 27.
- Amazon Web Services has selected 23 startups for an accelerator program aimed at easing healthcare burnout that some health systems will assist with.