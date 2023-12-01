A big year for Surgery Partners

With a year filled with deals, partnerships and acquisitions, ASC chain Surgery Partners has been anything but passive in 2023.

Surgery Partners has been very active in the hospital and health system space, partnering with three health systems in 2023.

In April, the company partnered with Columbus-based OhioHealth to form a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio. Also in April, Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. The agreement allowed Surgery Partners to take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and develop more surgery centers in other select markets. In August, Surgery Partners formed a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Methodist Health System. The company acquired a minority interest in three of Methodist's ASCs and also manages them. Surgery Partners plans to expand the health system's presence in North Texas by acquiring and developing new ASCs.

In May, Surgery Partners acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan.

The ASC chain also made a few notable moves in the ASC space throughout 2023.

Surgery Partners and management services organization Growth Orthopedics partnered for Lakeway (Texas) ASC. The company also partnered with San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center.