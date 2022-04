Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors purchased a medical office building in Winston-Salem, N.C., for $8.15 million, Triad Business Journal reported April 21.

The Boca Raton, Fla.-based real estate company has executed more than $133 million in medical office acquisitions in Winston-Salem in the last three years.

The 20,000-square-foot building was sold by an El Segundo, Calif.-based LLC, according to the Business Journal.