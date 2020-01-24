3 recent health system, ASC partnerships

Three recent health system, ASC partnerships:

1. ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Allina Health System in Minneapolis in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years. Read more here.

2. Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019. Read more here.

3. ASC manager Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., entered into a partnership with Lee Health, a Florida health system with over 100 locations.

