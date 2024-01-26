5 healthcare deals ASCs are eyeing

Here are five healthcare partnerships, acquisitions and mergers that ASCs should know, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 12:

1. Gastroenterology management organization GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island: Providence-based University Gastroenterology, Providence-based Gastroenterology Associates and Cranston-based Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates. The Rhode Island expansion marks the 16th state in which GI Alliance has a presence.

2. Alternative asset management firm TPG made a strategic investment in Compass Surgical Partners. TPG Growth, the firm's middle market and growth equity platform, is funding the investment, along with Compass' existing investor Health Velocity Capital.

3. Surgery Ventures, HCA Healthcare's ASC business acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs and are now affiliated with HCA's Medical City Healthcare. The two centers are Anna-based Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas, formerly known as Surgery Center of North Texas, and Medical City Surgery Center Allen (Texas), formerly Allen Surgery Center.

4. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to sell or shut down by March 29. The physician group, which was acquired by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health in October 2020, is negotiating its sale with other healthcare companies.

5. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System plans to acquire Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center in Yakima, Wash., for more than $1 million.