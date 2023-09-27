5 disruptor deals shaping the healthcare industry in 2023

Here are five moves from healthcare disruptors that are shaping the industry in 2023:

1. Bloomberg reported that Walmart is interested in purchasing majority ownership in ChenMed, a chain of primary care clinics focused on health for older adults.

2, Amedisys shareholders approved a $3.3 billion acquisition by Optum on Sept. 8.

3. CVS Health purchased Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a chain of primary care clinics aimed at Medicare Advantage patients, for $10.6 billion on May 2.

4. CVS Health acquired home health company Signify Health on March 29 for $8 billion.

5. Amazon bought San Francisco-based primary care chain One Medical on Feb. 22 for $3.9 billion.